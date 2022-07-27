RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Check out beautiful photos from Tracey Boakye's bridal shower

Berlinda Entsie

Actress Tracey Boakye will be walking down the aisle in a few days.

Tracey Boakye's bridal shower
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower

After news broke that Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is set to marry, she had some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower for her ahead of the ceremony.

This came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower
Tracey Boakye's bridal shower Pulse Ghana
Tracey's bridal shower cake
Tracey's bridal shower cake Pulse Ghana

The mother of two, who stirred the 'Papano' brouhaha in 2020 with MzBel confirmed her wedding when she first teased fans about what her purported wedding hashtag will be. She wrote '#....cey22' in a post she shared on Monday.

Then in another post, Tracey Boakye detailed the team behind her ceremony and appreciated them. " #francey22 A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO MY DISCREET TEAM: #Francey22

Meanwhile, the actress has, today, July 27, 2022, revealed the mystery man to the public.

Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him. The name of her fiancé has surfaced as Frank Badu Ntiamoah. an artist.

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Frank, also, posted some of their pre-wedding photos while thanking his wife-to-be, Tracey for accepting to be with him.

Berlinda Entsie

