After news broke that Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is set to marry, she had some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower for her ahead of the ceremony.
Check out beautiful photos from Tracey Boakye's bridal shower
Actress Tracey Boakye will be walking down the aisle in a few days.
This came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The mother of two, who stirred the 'Papano' brouhaha in 2020 with MzBel confirmed her wedding when she first teased fans about what her purported wedding hashtag will be. She wrote '#....cey22' in a post she shared on Monday.
Then in another post, Tracey Boakye detailed the team behind her ceremony and appreciated them. " #francey22 A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO MY DISCREET TEAM: #Francey22
Meanwhile, the actress has, today, July 27, 2022, revealed the mystery man to the public.
Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him. The name of her fiancé has surfaced as Frank Badu Ntiamoah. an artist.
Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.
Frank, also, posted some of their pre-wedding photos while thanking his wife-to-be, Tracey for accepting to be with him.
