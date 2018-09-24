Check out photos from Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding

news

On September 22, 2018, Ghanaian actor and movie director Eddie Nartey tied the knots with the love of his love, Vida Danso in a private ceremony.

The head of the movie sector at Zylofon Arts Club and his beautiful bride looked regal in traditional apparel as they made their relationship official in the presence of family and a few celebrity friends.

Van Vicker, Pascaline Edwards, Prince David Osei, Harry Bentil, Juliet Ibrahim, Sonia Ibrahim, and many others graced the occasions and share lovely photos from the ceremony on their social media pages.

Eddie Nartey born 6 November 1984 is a Ghanaian actor, director, and producer.

His supporting role in Frank Rajah’s Somewhere In Africa earned him a nomination at the Hollywood and African Film Critics Awards (NAFCA), Ghana movie awards. He was nominated in the best actor category for Kiss Me If You Can.

Check out the photos below:

