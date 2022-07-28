Check out the first photo from Tracey Boakye and Frank’s white wedding

The couple’s white marriage first photo shows how joyous they are while taking this step.

Tracey Boakye, the bride wore an elegant white mermaid ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a laidback bun hairstyle which makes her looked extraordinary on her big day.

Frank, on the other hand, look dapper in his blue black vest and trousers paired with a white long sleeves shirt.

We love how Tracey and her husband are screaming couple goals on their big day.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime joy as they take this bold step.

Pulse Ghana

The actress who couldn't hide her excitement first posted a video of her bridal robe.

Tracey wore a blue robe while her bridesmaids wore black robes. While showing us real opulence, Tracey was captured while her bridesmaids sprinkle money on her.

She captioned her post, "My name is Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah."

After announcing her wedding, Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him.

Her post triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Meanwhile, Tracey, had some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower for her. This came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The lavish ceremony courted social media attention as netizens have been talking about its opulence, flamboyance and extravaganza displayed.

The décor, dresses and appearances are something that can't be ignored. It was beautiful.