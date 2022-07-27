Confirmed: Tracey Boakye set to marry on Thursday, July 28

After teasing fans with wedding hashtags, photos of bridal shower and pre-wedding photos, the date for Tracey Boakye's wedding has popped up.

The much-anticipated wedding which is hashtagged #Fracey22 will begin on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

An invitation that confirms the union between Tacey Boakye and her fiancé, Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah says the couple's traditional marriage will happen on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Tracey, ahead of the wedding, had some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower for her.

This came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the actress has, today, July 27, 2022, revealed the mystery man to the public.

Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him. The name of her fiancé has surfaced as Frank Badu Ntiamoah. an artist.

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Frank, also, posted some of their pre-wedding photos while thanking his wife-to-be, Tracey for accepting to be with him.

The actress, recently, disclosed that the man she has a baby with supported her to build her house in East Legon, an affluent town in Accra.

She disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that although she started building the house without any help, the support of this unknown baby daddy expedited the project to be completed within 8 months.

"I built my house by myself but papa no' supported because his child lives here too."

She claimed it is normal for even financially successful women to ask for monetary support from their male partners.

Tracey pointed out that her wealth cannot be wholly attributed to her baby daddy although she didn’t deny the immense support of this person over the past years.

“In a relationship, both parties contribute. To me, even if I have a house full of money, I will accept your money and add it to what have once we are dating. That is the nature of women, we always want extra money from our men even though we have enough.