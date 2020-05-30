The Politician has served in the corridors of power as an aide at the presidency and grown to become one of the most vociferous members of the minority in Parliament.

A father, he has in numerous ways mentored the youth to be a better version of themselves.

The controversial politician and his wife, Vera are among the few inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

Sam George and Vera are known to have been married for about seven years now and are blessed with a son.

We chanced on a photo on Instagram and he, together with his wife is serving some couple goals.