Couple goals: Samira Bawumia celebrates her husband on their 18th marriage anniversary

The celebrity couple is celebrating their 18th anniversary since they got married.

While making us fall in love again, Mrs Bawumia has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to her husband, Dr Bawumia on this day, February 14, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the Second Lady posted a photo with her husband in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

In a heartfelt message, Mrs Bawumia captioned her post, "Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary, Sweetheart ❤️❤️."

Although the two have been married for 18years, in one radio interview in 2020, the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samira Bawumia revealed that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could not propose directly to her when they first met.

Explaining how they met, Mrs Samira Bawumia said she completed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 2000.

"We [me and Dr Bawumia] met years later... we met through mutual friends," who introduced us and it was love at first sight.

According to her, Dr Bawumia was attracted to her the moment they first met and concluded he had met his soul mate, "a catch," she said amidst laughter when she appeared on the Ekosii Sen radio programme on Accra based Asempa FM Monday afternoon [March 9, 2020]

The two are, however, happily married and enjoy life together.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two the best through their marriage journey.