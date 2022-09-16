Couples have more sex when women initiate it - Study

According to the study, when women make a move, it shows them in a confident light. Contrary to what many believe, men love to lay back and enjoy watching their woman do all the work during sex.

Men really wish their partner takes more initiative to make the first move during sex. It has always been men who have made the first move and touched their partner sensually to know that they are quite turned on. A fierce kiss and makeout escalate into taking out the clothes and eventually to sex in which men are the initiative-takers. But things have changed; women are no longer the shy creatures who wait for their men to make a move.

In fact, women have come a long way. They have begun to take a step towards making their partner know that they are indeed ready to get down and dirty in the bedroom. Surprisingly, there have been studies that have suggested that when women make the initiative, couples tend to have sex even more. Now, isn’t that incredible for women?

What does the study say?

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) surveyed around 92 couples who were between the ages of 19 and 30. Some couples were with each other ranging from a period of one month to as long as nine years. These couples had sex two to three times a week. And upon researching, it was found out that women who took the initiative to have sex, ended up having sex with their partners more, compared to other people.

Women are likely to make a move on their partner first if they are strongly drawn toward that man. There was another interesting finding that women who are more inclined to casual relationships are more likely to initiate sex with their partner. They have a clearer perspective of having sex because they know, that despite any circumstances, they are likely to have sex with their partner. Whereas, women in committed relationships may withhold sex due to sudden fights or communication gaps in the relationships. Women in casual relationships have more freedom in initiating sex.

Why do men particularly like it when women make a move?