The soul touching musician is celebrating his son as he turns a year old today, July 14, 2020.

Eba shared some adorable photos of himself and his son.

He expressed his excitement as he celebrates his son's birthday with a heartfelt message.

He captioned his post, “God bless you richly son. Happy birthday to you. Please say a prayer for him for us."

Pulse.com.gh wishes little Eba a happy birthday. Send your comments.

Eba's son

Eba and his son