Everyone has a particular thing that signifies the most affection to them.

It could be getting gifts, quality time, physical touch and words of affirmation, or acts of service and to enjoy the best of relationships, a partner needs to realise which of these five languages appeals to his/her partner most.

So, what's the best way to show affection to a partner whose love language is acts of service?

Shutterstock

1. Show how much you love them rather than saying it

People whose love language is acts of service value what you do, than what you say. Do things that portray that love and you might not need to say much [except if their secondary love language is words of affirmation.]

2. Doing stuff for them never gets old

It may be inconsequential, but they just love it when you do it. Even if it's to put finishing touches to a task already completed, do it. They love it like crazy.

3. Be grateful when they do stuff for you

They love having stuff done for them and are grateful when you do, so they expect you to be thankful when they do things for you.

4. Be there when they need help

It hurts them a lot when they need you to be there and you're not.

5. They love you to do things for them without being told

But ask them what you can do for them when you run short of ideas.