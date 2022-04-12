David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn and heiress Nicola Peltz are married: Here're photos from their £3million wedding

Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham announced engagement with the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor on July 11, 2020.

The groom, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony that honoured the bride’s Jewish heritage. Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father’s maternal grandfather was Jewish.

Nicola, the bride, opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino.

Her grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, was spotted in a traditional black tuxedo.

While his sister Harper, 10, was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man.

The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and Tennis icon, Serena Williams.

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.

They announced their engagement in July 2020.