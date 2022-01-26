Dear ladies, here are 5 simple ways to make him want to commit to you

There’s nothing worse than the feeling that no matter how much you put into a relationship the guy just doesn’t appreciate it.

Men will commit when they are given the freedom to. The more you try to get a man to commit, the less successful you will be.

Because the truth is you can’t get a man to commit, you can only inspire him to commit.

Here are five tips to make him crave commitment — with you:

Desire him

Sure, men love it when we enjoy heart-pounding, enthusiastic lovemaking.

But a big part of that is showing him that he really turns you on and you appreciate him as a man. That’s not something that begins and ends in the bedroom. When you connect strongly with your own femininity, you help him find the joy in his masculinity — he feels accepted as he is.

Trust him

One of the greatest gifts we give a man is our vulnerability — the willingness to view and accept him at face value as a “good guy.” If you’re single, assume your date is a gentleman and that he knows how to treat you right. Your attitude of positive expectations will go further than actually telling him what to do.

If you’re in a relationship, give him his freedom to do “guy stuff” or just go off and do things without you. If you truly don’t trust him because he repeatedly disappoints you, he’s not your Mr Right. Break up and move on.

Appreciate him.

Make sure he knows you appreciate him for all that he does, for who he is, and for the mission he has chosen to embrace.

All men are on some kind of quest, even if they don’t broadcast it. It may or may not have to do with his job. Maybe it’s centred around a hobby or interest that you, at first glance, think is unimportant. If you don’t already know, find out what your man’s mission is and make sure you openly appreciate his commitment to it.

Make him feel like a winner

Sometimes, the very men who rack up win after win at work end up feeling like losers at home or in their dating lives. You want him to associate you with a feeling of winning — something all men, regardless of personality type, really do crave — for the relationship to progress.

Smile and say, “Thank you” in a genuine way when he tries to please you. When a man loves you, his BIGGEST win comes from pleasing you.

Respect him.

Respect is the most crucial because it’s central to a man’s self-esteem and well-being. It’s something you have to show, through your actions, for him to view it as sincere. For example, loyalty is an important component of respect.