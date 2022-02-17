Dear men, 4 mistakes you make during sex and how to avoid them

It’s okay if you are making a few mistakes in bed but if you are willing to correct them to make your partner feel fulfilled, there’s nothing better than that. Here are some mistakes you make and how to avoid them:

What worked once, may not work the next time

One of the mistakes men make with women is that they expect the tactics that worked the last time to work every time.

Women have a menstrual cycle and their hormone levels are different depending on where they are in the cycle, so maybe her erogenous zone last time was her breast, but next time it might be her neck.

How to solve it:

Don’t play by the book and try something new every time. Avoid sticking to what worked the last time and take time to explore her.

Intercourse is not the only way to her orgasm

Sex mistakes men make in bed are almost always related to them not thinking about her enough. When men think about how to perform well in bed, they always think about their intercourse performance, but this is not the only way you get her to experience bliss.

How to solve it:

Women, unlike men, take a longer time to orgasm because they need longer time to arouse and get their physical and mental state of excitement on the same level. So be patient and work on improving it holistically.

Too touchy

Too many fingers can ruin the show for her. Save the enthusiasm for the star of the penis, show and use foreplay to get her aroused, but be gentle and don’t rush it.

How to solve it:

Not all ladies enjoy this kind of foreplay. So, play around to figure out what her preferences are. There is time for roughness and for intensity, but not during the foreplay.

Focus on the whole individual, not just the intimate side

We know men can’t stop thinking about eating the 'apple' but think about the whole tree. This is such a great way to get her to relax and to ease into the intercourse that she will enjoy much more than if you only went “straight for it”.

How to solve it: