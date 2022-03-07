Dear men, 6 signs a woman doesn't want a relationship with you

Sometimes, people send out mixed signals, which can be hard to figure out. However, even if it’s confusing, there are some subtle (and a few not-so-subtle) signs she doesn’t want a relationship with you.

She doesn’t want to be intimate

If she avoids being intimate with you, it’s probably a sign she doesn’t want a relationship with you. This can be both physical and emotional intimacy. If you realize that she’s closed off and doesn’t open up to you, it could be because she doesn’t like you romantically and is feeling uncomfortable.

Lack of intimacy between the two of you in the early stages of dating could also signify she doesn’t want a relationship with you. Research shows inter-intimacy, differences in levels of intimacy each partner requires, contributes to the relationship. If she’s not being intimate, it could signify she’s not ready for a relationship.

She wants to focus on herself

Sometimes, if she’s going through a lot, she might brush you off and tell you she wants to work on herself. This may not be a direct dig at you — research shows that cultivating self-love is important before getting into a relationship. So when she says this, she doesn’t want to be intimate and is not ready for a relationship yet.

She doesn’t get jealous

If she doesn’t get jealous when you talk about other women but is merely interested as a friend, that could be a sign she is not into you. If she appears to be happy or excited for you, then it’s a sign she doesn’t want a relationship and sees you only as a good friend.

Her future plans don’t involve you

If you’re friends with the girl you like, the topic of the future will inevitably come up pretty often.

Maybe when you’re hanging out at a bar or a brunch, you might have heard her make plans about where she wants to live or how many kids she wants. You might even overhear her talk to a few other friends of rooming with them in the future.

But one thing is common in these plans — you’re absent from them. This is one of the many subtle signs she doesn’t like you romantically. It could also be a sign that she’s not ready for a relationship and is therefore not making any relationship-related plans.

She ghosts you

You used to text her all the time. There was not a small incident in your life that you didn’t share with her. There was not a single emotion she kept hidden from you. But all of a sudden, she stopped replying to your texts./

She ghosted you. This could be because she thought things were moving too fast, and she wasn’t ready for it yet. It could mean you need to move on since it’s a sign she doesn’t want a relationship with you.

She hides you from her friends