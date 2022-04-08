Dear men, sexual aftercare is as important as foreplay: Here’s why

Aftercare is time devoted to caring for each other after sex. Aftercare should always be a part of sex, just like foreplay.

When we indulge in sex, chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, and prolactin are all released. Aftercare helps to regulate your body after a steamy session. It also ensures that you experience intimacy and vulnerability in your relationship, much beyond an orgasm.

What does sexual aftercare include?

Aftercare can include cuddling, pillow talk, discussing things that went well, having a snack, watching a TV show together, hugging, or even taking a shower together.

Sexual aftercare differs from couple to couple, so ask your partner what they need. It is also essential, as a receiver, to ask for what you need.

Why is sexual aftercare important?

Before you practice sexual aftercare, remember asking for consent is important, just like during sex. Also, sex is vulnerable. We don’t want to feel tossed aside after sex, which is why aftercare makes sure that everyone is respected, so they can feel good about themselves after a sexual experience.

It doesn’t really matter what equation you share — you could be friends with benefits, in a long-term relationship, one-night stand, or you may be married. Aftercare is just as important.

Aftercare doesn’t really have to be challenging; it can be taken care of in small ways that can also help to make sex more pleasurable in the long run.

Aftercare can relieve sexual shame

We live in a society that still considers sex taboo, and this can bring up feelings of shame and guilt. With the help of aftercare, these feelings can be reduced.

It can also diminish any post-sexual shame, making you feel more emotionally whole afterwards.