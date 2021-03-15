Men who cheat on their wives would always lay promises of leaving their wives in order to marry these other women.

Accusations of being terrible in bed, being old and fat among other things will be thrown around against the wife regularly. But guess what? They still won’t leave her.

Men who cheat on their wives always seem to thrive on juggling their lives and sharing their time between their family and their secret affair. It is like biting huge chunks out of your cake every time and still having it right there in full.

These are some reasons why cheating married men never leave their wife for side chick:

He loves his wife

Now the idea that someone would love his wife and cheat on her may sound seriously conflicted but it does seem to happen. People who claim to love their wives have been known to have side chicks despite a staunch, unshakable decision to never let go of the wife no matter how good the mistress gets.

Many times for this kind of man, the side chick is just all fun and games and he must have already compartmentalized his mind to keep it that way forever. He’d rather replace the side-chick than leave his wife for her.

Wives enable them

With statements like “all men cheat” and “it’s fine if he cheats so far he respects me enough to keep it away from me,” many women have given men hall passes to cheat as they want.

The bar is set lower when women intentionally choose to be in the dark concerning their husband’s sneaky ways. And by refusing to hold them to the expected standard of faithfulness, wives allow these men roam, waiting at home with open arms for whenever they return home.

A thing of image

Men recognize the high standing they have in the society as married people and they usually do not want to lose out on that. Many of these cheating men are respected members of society’s institutions like the church, mosques, companies, etc.

So to leave their wife for no reason, just to be with the side chick, mistress or sugar girl will be the very last thing on their minds.

His kids

Also, married men don’t leave their wives for side chicks because they want their children to grow in a ‘functional’ and ‘complete’ family.