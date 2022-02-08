Dear wives, here are 6 best ways to keep your husbands sexually satisfied

No matter what stage of marriage you are in, if you are looking for new and awesome ways to make your husband feel good and sexually satisfied, we’ve got you covered.

Touch him

Touch is extremely powerful. Where words fail, use your sense of touch, and you’ll be sure to keep your husband sexually satisfied if you come at him from all angles – literally!

To some males, touching is the only way to go. Take things a step further by learning about the erogenous zones of your husband and satisfying ways to touch them, and you’ll hit the sweet spot in more ways than one.

You can touch many parts of his body that would surely send him in a whirlwind of sensations and make him feel desired is a guaranteed way to keep any husband sexually satisfied.

Compliment him

Sex is predominantly a physical act, but you can still satisfy your husband by using your words. Do something you might not have done in a while like compliment him, especially on his body, capabilities, or sexual prowess.

Your words of affirmation and encouragement will pull some strings inside him for sure.

Be spontaneous

A little spontaneity in the bedroom can help keep things interesting with your husband. Even the best marriages have to deal with the occasional stale period, but if you jump on it, you’ll have it sorted out in no time.

If you do a little search together online, you can find a variety of sex positions or strategies that you might not have tried yet.

Have a quickie

If you are the couple who both have early starts in the morning and whose only time to spend with each other is after work, then a quickie might do the trick. A quickie in the morning will set you both off towards a good day and keep things lively in the bedroom.

It’s a proven fact that couples who have sex in the morning are more productive at work and less stressed!

You’re not only helping your husband feel satisfied sexually, but you’re also helping you both feel good for the rest of the day.

Make time for ‘Loving’

You need to make time for ‘loving.’ Whether you’re both busy or tired, you should treat your time for intimacy as sacred.

Remember when you first got married? You probably did not go a week without having sex daily.

If you are both busy, make time to make love, even if it’s just a quickie as advised above (don’t forget that sex makes you both relaxed and sleepy. So, if there’s no time in the morning, make a bit of space for it in the evening).

Let him lead the way

There’s an innate sense of needing to be the hero or ‘the leader’ inside every man.

So why not touch on this aspect tonight? Become his leading lady but let him lead the way. It can be sexually satisfying for a husband to bring his woman to orgasm in a way that he only knows how to.