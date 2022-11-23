Dear women, here are 4 reasons men avoid post-sex conversations

A handful of conversations make the biggest difference in the strength and duration of a relationship. Talking about sexual intimacy tops that small list.

Sex is great but when it comes to having a conversation after that, many men get awkward or simply change coarse.

They may do an amazing job up till the sex which includes the wooing but after that, some men do not know how to handle the pregnant pause.

Here are 4 reasons which may justify why some men find it difficult to have a conversation after sex.

He is scared

Men need validation for almost everything they do and when it comes to sex, they fear their performance. No matter how much of a stud he pretends to be if after sex he has become awkward, one of the reasons could be that he does not know how he performed and is scared to hear anything negative from you.

He fears the woman may ask for commitment

For women, sex can hold a very deep meaning, and connect them emotionally and some even feel that the souls are connected, but men just see it as sex. Even if a man wants to be intimate with you, if you are not married or not in a relationship, he may tend to fear your need for commitment after sex and this makes men hold back and awkward after sex.

He did not enjoy himself

If he did not have a good time in bed with you then may just disconnect from you so conversation after sex will definitely not be possible. The best way to know so is to ask directly whether the sex you both had was satisfying for them or not.

Inferiority complex