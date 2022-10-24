Dear women, here're 5 hottest spots on your man's body

If you think you have mastered the art of lovemaking and know all the right zones where your male partner is the most sensitive, then think again.

Pleasuring your man can be the ultimate satisfaction you can have in bed. Besides orgasming, seeing your man moan or writhe in pleasure can make you feel absolutely accomplished like, winning a trophy in bed! And so, it is only fair that you know the secret areas of pleasure in men’s bodies.

Besides some 2-3 obvious erogenous zones, there are many more and you will be amazed how they melt a man.

Here are those areas where you must touch and tease your man if his pleasure is equally important to you.

Ears

Whispering all the dirty things you would do to him is enough to make your man very turned on. You can gently suck on his earlobes or tug at them. The ears are one of the most erogenous zones in the body that can make a man instantly aroused.

Neck

The neck is always considered to be a super sensitive area. Kissing your man on the nape of their neck can be really sensual and sexy. Stimulating the neck can be a great idea if you are looking to arouse your man during foreplay.

Torso

It is quite plain and simple but your man will love it when you play with their torso. Whether you drag your fingers through them or kiss them nice and slowly, anything will do the trick. Women also consider the torso part of men to be a real turn-on.

Hands

Starting off with a massage can help your man to relieve the tension. Next, you can begin by sucking their fingers or playing with them. This is guaranteed to make your man feel awesome in bed. This can be a great way to start foreplay.

Inner thighs