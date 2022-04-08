Dear women, here's how to help your man last longer in bed

While you could get him to finish the job by some other means, another solution is to help him last longer in bed. Here are some tips for you to try:

Do the foreplay again and again

A round of vigorous foreplay before sex can work wonders.

Not only can you orgasm, which might make you more likely to come again during sex, but getting him to ejaculate before the main event should delay the finish line. For many guys, it takes a certain amount of time to "recharge," which means you should have plenty of time to be satisfied.

Take it slow

To get your guy to last longer, have him start slow.

Tell him to aim for one thrust every few seconds, then gradually (like, every two minutes) take it up a notch, to the point where there's a thrust every second or so. If he feels like he's going to come, he should stop thrusting and wait a few seconds until he can control himself and start up again.

Use a condom

Ask a guy who doesn't like wearing condoms why he feels that way and he's bound to tell you.

Sex with a condom definitely feels different, and you can take advantage of this to get your guy to last longer. The sensations on his penis will be slightly weaker with a condom on, which might translate to longer sex sessions.

Switch up the position

If your guy has a go-to move that always gets him off, switch it up. Try missionary or girl-on-top, which can help many men delay the finale.

Exercises