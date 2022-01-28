Dear women, these 5 gestures make men feel loved

They too like feeling important in the other’s life, having a place in your heart where you do not feel they are replaceable.

If you love him, then don’t just keep it in your heart and rarely show, instead here are 5 gestures that you can practice to make him feel loved and secure:

Show him your crazy side

Most women tend to show only their serious side, all manners, rules etc. This is where they go wrong when dealing with men. Every once in a while, it is important that you show him your crazy side too. Break into random dance moves, sing something, order a pizza and break the imposed weight loss rule, ask him out on a random date for bowling or snooker, something he loves. This makes him feel more comfortable and that he can have fun with you and open up.

Allow him boys night

Men often feel that their girlfriend or partner might get upset if he has his boys night and tends to forcefully spend all day only with you. That is unfair as we all need our space. Make sure you let him know that he can call his boys over for that match, or simply for hanging around and that you can make your own plans and be out of his hair. Give him space, let him live his life too.

Let duties pass sometimes

So couples are supposed to have the house chore duties split and that is the right way of healthy functioning. If it is his duty to do the laundry but you can see he is super busy, or too tired, you do the laundry instead and don’t be too vocal about it. You will notice that he will be grateful and shall do the same for you when you are in the same position. Don’t nag.

Initiate sex

Why should it just be the duty of the man to initiate sex when you too enjoy it? It is not a need just for men, even women want it! Begin with randomly initiating sex once every two or three weeks. And he will for sure be a bit taken aback, but even more, turned on.

Give your phone a break