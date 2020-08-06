Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton is touching souls with her powerful songs. She mentors the youth to be a better version of them.

The award-winning musician and her husband keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

They are celebrating 15 years of their marriage.

Diana Hamilton and her husband

Diana has, hence, penned down an emotional message to her husband.

Sharing some old photos of themselves, Diana captioned her post, “For 15 years, you’ve been solidly behind me but still led us through this beautiful journey and for that I’m really grateful to you and I thank God for the grace He’s given us. I love you so much @josephokoihamilton . 15years down, forever to go my love."

Diana Hamilton and her husband

Congratulations to them.