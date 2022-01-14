Don’t use sex as proof of love - Delay advises women in '10 commandments'

TV and radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has listed 10 commandments every woman needs to follow.
According to Delay, "Sex is no proof of love."
According to her, she believes a woman can live the best of lives without the help of a man as has lately been the norm where most of them solely depend on their male partners for survival.
"Don’t use sex as proof of love. Sex is no proof of love, he’ll leave u after the sex," she said amongst her 10 commandments.
Read the full commandments below:
Pulse Ghana
