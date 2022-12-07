RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Early morning sex: 4 ways this activity changes your relationship, tips to have it right

Berlinda Entsie

You know what’s also a great way to start your day? Having morning sex!

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

Morning sex can be incredibly satisfying and pleasurable. Not only does it make you happy and excited but it also freshens you up.

Recommended articles

Those few minutes of cardio can ramp up your morning and give you immeasurable benefits.

Morning sex can improve the dynamics between you and your partner in many different ways. Let’s take a look at them!

  • It boosts your mood

Sex releases endorphins into the body and that automatically makes you happier. So, when you have morning sex, it lifts your mood and makes you happy. Starting the day with a happy and joyous smile can make your entire day better.

  • It can improve the relationship between you both

Sex is an instant mood lifter and when you have sex in the morning, the intimacy is bound to increase, giving you both the space to have a good time together. If you have some extra time, you can even cuddle and make the best use of your morning sex schedule.

  • It helps you both be very comfortable

Having sex in the morning helps you to bare out your deepest insecurities to your partner. In the light, your partner can see you completely naked. You can either be confident and have a good time or be insecure and stay in bed. But being naked and having sex in the morning will bond you and your partner more.

  • Sex will be more energetic

After a good night’s sleep, sex will be more energetic. You won’t feel too tired or sleepy after an entire day’s work when you get to bed. That is also when you feel little or no desire to have sex with your spouse. So, the morning is the best time to get it on.

Tips to having a great morning sex

To be honest, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t incorporate morning sex into your daily schedule. Here are some tips to have it right:

  1. Don't forget to brush your teeth the night before. Also, consider keeping some dissolvable mints (NOT chewing gum) at your bedside to pop, when you wake up. Bad breath can ruin any sexual experience.
  2. Try initiating sex differently, instead of opting for the same old predictable routine. Give your man a sexy 'wake-up call'. To do this, play some soft romantic music, and as soon as you both are awake and aroused, quietly slip out of your clothes. He'll definitely get the hint.
  3. Keep condoms at an arm's length of the bed, for you never know what the early morning cuddling may lead to. You don't want to scavenge the room searching for them.
  4. Your sexcapade need not be restricted to the bedroom. Take a hot-water shower together. You can rub aromatic body gel on each other's bodies so that the scent arouses both of you.
  5. After your lovemaking session, you can make your man feel special by getting him his favourite breakfast in bed.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Black couple.

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

Black couple

How to make love: 4 types of role-play couples can do for great s*x

Couple in bed

For men: 4 simple tips to get your woman to orgasm

Black couple in bed (Courtesy)

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret