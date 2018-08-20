news

Popular 4syte TV host and photo model,Elia Chebib mostly called by others as Elias is officially of the market.

Elias took to Instagram to share beautiful traditional wedding pictures of his union with his newly-wedded bride and it was entirely breathtaking.

The presenter scored the photo with a heartfelt caption that reads:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord... it’s an amazing feeling to know that ,when the world gives up on YOU there’s this 1 person who always got you and that mine right there.. I will worship and appreciate you with all my might and strength RUTH.. the journey just began."

Check out more Photos