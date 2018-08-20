The screen gem and his wife looked entirely stunning at her traditional ceremony.
Elias took to Instagram to share beautiful traditional wedding pictures of his union with his newly-wedded bride and it was entirely breathtaking.
The presenter scored the photo with a heartfelt caption that reads:
"He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord... it’s an amazing feeling to know that ,when the world gives up on YOU there’s this 1 person who always got you and that mine right there.. I will worship and appreciate you with all my might and strength RUTH.. the journey just began."
