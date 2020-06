Sammy and his girlfriend, Nana Ama got engaged recently in gorgeous photos.

This wouldn't have been news of course, but the lady definitely looks like actress Moesha Boduong.

Nana Ama looks like a Moesha twin in certain angles from shots while being engaged.

These photos have hence gone viral and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Check photos below:

Nana Ama being engaged

Nana Ama

Nana Ama shows her engagement ring