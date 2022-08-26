Enjoy your doggy sex style — Physiotherapist advices

A health expert has warned that people's favorite sex position, doggy, can cause stroke in both men and women.

In an interview on GTV, the health expert stated "due to the tension on the back, when women lean during sex, it damages the spine more."

Following that, social media was set on fire as many Ghanaians tried to figure out how that can happen.

In the midst of the heightened discussions, a physiotherapist, Edward Coffie said that there is no evidence to support this claim.

In a statement, he urged the public to "Enjoy doggie style if that's your favorite position whilst maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

He stated that "The need to exercise on the other hand cannot be overemphasized (not the Rambo style of once weekly though).

"Moreover it is important to avoid foods such as koobi, kaako, naane (pig feet), popcorn, pringles, and junk foods in general as these have the tendency to increase blood pressure and blood sugar resulting in a stroke.

Pulse Ghana

"Stress also has the tendency to cause the heart to work harder thereby increasing blood pressure and cortisol levels which may trigger stroke. Bottomline: Is doggie style stressful? (Not for me)."

"Doggie style without accompanying risk factors is safe to engage in.

"Why should this type of entertaining mini exercise trigger stroke?" he asked.

He added: "Finally, is worth considering the phases in exercise that include a proper warm-up that precedes activities and a cool down to draw the curtain as these apply to sexual intercourse as well.

"So there are more contributory factors that lead to stroke after all and not just a bout of doggie style."

He added that "There is no evidence to support this claim... It is an African fallacy."