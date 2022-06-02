Erectile Dysfunction: How to talk to your partner about their performance in bed

Many men think of erectile dysfunction as a personal problem. But ED doesn’t just impact people who have it—it affects their partners, too.

Researchers on sexual health and intimacy have long encouraged practitioners to involve partners in conversations about ED—even asking them to come into the office for the first conversation about it. The individual with ED may reveal an aspect of the underlying cause that they’ve downplayed or withheld altogether.

Starting the conversation in a medical context may also help underscore that ED has underlying causes, removing any potential blame and emphasizing that no one is at fault for erectile problems. That’s vital since sexual performance anxiety—the fear or concern that you won’t meet your partner’s expectations during sex—is all too real.

If you’ve noticed erectile issues, here are some strategies to approach the subject.

Broach the subject delicately, but frankly

The emotional tone you set when approaching your partner about their potential ED is important.

Don’t ever make your partner feel cornered. Tell your partner that you love making love with them, but you just don’t get enough of them, and you’d like to prolong intercourse.

Above all, your partner has to know this is important to you when starting this discussion. No matter who is broaching the subject, a couple of things might help, including:

Bringing materials on the topic that you can refer to for expertise. Starting the conversation in a non-threatening environment, such as over breakfast. Having a drink like coffee or wine to fill awkward pauses that may come up.

Materials may help if your partner is defensive

It is possible that your partner will feel embarrassed and get defensive. How you approach your partner may help, but it’s a conversation that many people seek to avoid.

If your partner claims they don’t have a problem when you know something is wrong, use research or educational materials as a gentle way to guide the conversation.