Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Audrey got married to the love of her life recently. They decided to break the usual fashion game at weddings this time.

In what we term as simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous apparel.

Audrey's designer provided her a gorgeous unconventional wedding dress look. It was one of the highlights of the wedding.

For the exchange of vows, she walked down the aisle in a stunning non-white gown that perfectly flattered her figure. We could hardly keep our eyes off the dress though, taking in the panels that decorated the shoulder of the dress dividing the side of the cleavage into two.

Her white long net train on one side of her shoulder to the floor and another from her waist to the floor was beautiful.

She accompanied her look with flawless makeup and beautiful hair making her look like a real princess. We love her headband which complemented the dress perfectly. Even the bouquet was something for the book.

Congratulations to Audrey.

[Photos credit:@stanlophotography]

Audrey

Audrey

Audrey

Audrey

Audrey

Audrey

Audrey