Faking orgasm: Here's why it may be bad for a relationship

Berlinda Entsie

Faking an orgasm to give your partner extra pleasure may not be the worst thing, but if the sex isn't doing it for you, it's better to say something.

Couple in bed

Orgasm is not always achieved easily during sexual activity. For both sexes, the condition of being unable to orgasm during sex is called anorgasmia; it can be caused by a variety of factors, including factors in one's life such as stress, anxiety, depression, or fatigue.

People can fake orgasms for a number of reasons, but, research has shown that women fake orgasms more for various reasons.

Research has shown that faking an orgasm has some serious long-term implications.

Here are the mental and emotional implications of faking an orgasm

  • Faking an orgasm can impact your bond with your partner

When you orgasm, your body releases oxytocin, which is a hormone that develops bonds between two human beings. That’s the reason they confide in each other. But when someone is going to fake it, then this hormone won’t be secreted in the body.

  • Your partner might lose trust in you

Some people consider making love to be very pious and sacred, and not fulfilling that can lead to trust issues. Also, we just told you that an Illicit relationship could also be one of the causes, and if your partner makes out that you are faking an orgasm, then losing trust in you is the biggest implication that can strike you.

  • Your partner might not be able to connect with you

This one is the by-product of the above two. When there is no bond and trust, then communication becomes a problem. This ultimately ruins the connection between partners.

  • The physical side effect of faking an orgasm 

This might come as a shocker to most of you because faking an orgasm might look harmless, but it also has physical ramifications.

And you know what can happen to you – if you fake it all the time, then there are chances that you might have a hard time experiencing a real one.

Faking an orgasm might look beneficial, but it can wreck things for you as well as your partner. So, in case there are issues in the bedroom, just talk to your partner as s/he is the one who can help you get out of it.

