Faking orgasm: Here's why it may be bad for a relationship

People can fake orgasms for a number of reasons, but, research has shown that women fake orgasms more for various reasons.

Research has shown that faking an orgasm has some serious long-term implications.

Here are the mental and emotional implications of faking an orgasm

Faking an orgasm can impact your bond with your partner

When you orgasm, your body releases oxytocin, which is a hormone that develops bonds between two human beings. That’s the reason they confide in each other. But when someone is going to fake it, then this hormone won’t be secreted in the body.

Your partner might lose trust in you

Some people consider making love to be very pious and sacred, and not fulfilling that can lead to trust issues. Also, we just told you that an Illicit relationship could also be one of the causes, and if your partner makes out that you are faking an orgasm, then losing trust in you is the biggest implication that can strike you.

Your partner might not be able to connect with you

This one is the by-product of the above two. When there is no bond and trust, then communication becomes a problem. This ultimately ruins the connection between partners.

The physical side effect of faking an orgasm

This might come as a shocker to most of you because faking an orgasm might look harmless, but it also has physical ramifications.

And you know what can happen to you – if you fake it all the time, then there are chances that you might have a hard time experiencing a real one.