Famed Valerie Lawson got married privately but her wedding outfits stole the show

Definitely an unconventional bride, Valerie's traditional and white wedding took place on Monday, April 11, 2022, and Thursday, April 14, 2022, respectively.

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Valerie was on her wedding day.

She found just the perfect wedding outfits and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

The absolute gorgeous bride won our hearts when she showed up with all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are a few words that describe her style on their big days.

For the traditional wedding, Valerie stole our hearts with her stunning green Kente combo dress.

She further changed to grace us with a stunning lace outfit and decently accentuated her stature. We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

For the white wedding, Valerie was a show stopper. There was a flawless bridal satin detail, a perfect white beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough that she dedicated some bridesmaids as carrier.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words. Valerie's dress was simply unique. She glowed in the laid back detailed hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Even the bouquet was something for the book.

When Valerie stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits. absolutely stunning.

Check the photos and videos below:

Pulse Ghana