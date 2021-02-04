Nana and his girlfriend Louisa tied the knots in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

In what we term as simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Her groom, Nana looked stunning in his wrapped Kente with his Ahenema slippers.

They followed their traditional marriage with a beautiful white wedding.

While the bride looked gorgeous in her simple but stunning fairy-tale white gown accompanied with her flawless makeup and hair, the groom looked dapper in his black and white suit combo.

They both change into other beautiful apparels for their wedding reception.

Louisa wore an elegant blue floor-sweeping dress while Nana wore a black suit and trouser with a touch of gold in it.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Check photos below:

[Photo credit: Sorce Photography]

