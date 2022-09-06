Final countdown: 7 things to do in the final week of your wedding

No matter how big or small a celebration you're having, there are certain things you won't want to forget in the days leading up to your big day.

It all may seem a bit overwhelming, so don't be afraid to ask for help in the days before your wedding.

Here's a checklist for you to follow as the day draws nearer:

Try on your attire

By now, you should have all of your attire ready to go, but it’s smart to do a “dress rehearsal” a few days before the wedding to double-check that everything is perfect. If you’re wearing a wedding dress, try it on (carefully) with your shoes and accessories as a final run-through before the wedding.

Remove your makeup and jewellery first to avoid accidentally damaging or staining the dress. If possible, get help from someone who will be getting ready with you on the morning of the wedding so they can figure out any tricky details ahead of time, such as a corset back, sleeves, detachable skirt, etc. Once you’re finished, pack your dress and accessories away safely.

Organise final payments and tips

One of the most important tasks you'll complete in the days leading up to your wedding is ensuring all of your vendors are paid. Be sure to review your vendor contracts well in advance of your wedding date so you're aware of each vendor's payment plan—final payments are usually due in the month leading up to the big day. And don't forget about tips and gratuities.

Check-in with your wedding vendors

This can be as simple as a quick email to each vendor confirming that he or she has everything they need from you in the days before your wedding. If you haven’t already, this is also the time to consult your vendors about any last-minute details.

Keep your beauty routine simple

The week before your wedding isn’t the time to try an unfamiliar or newfangled bridal beauty treatment, but you should be fine if you stick to the basics. Some treatments, such as facials, waxing, teeth whitening and lash extensions, should be completed at least a week before the wedding. Even if you’ve had these treatments done before, there’s always a possibility you could have a bad reaction, and that’s the last thing you want right before your wedding. Other services like airbrush tans, manicures, and pedicures can be done two or three days prior. For grooms, consider booking a hot shave and a haircut during the week leading up to the wedding.

Pack for your honeymoon

Truth be told, you should start packing for your honeymoon even sooner if you can, but take the last few days before your wedding to round up any miscellaneous stuff you plan to bring. Review your honeymoon itinerary and double-check that you have all the necessary documents (passports, IDs, confirmation numbers) ready to go.

Rehearse the ceremony

Typically, the day before your wedding, you and your partner, along with your wedding party, immediate family, planner, and officiant will meet at your venue to walk through the ceremony. Your wedding planner, venue coordinator, and/or officiant will usually run the show, making sure that everyone knows when to walk and where to stand during the proceedings.

Rest