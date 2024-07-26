ADVERTISEMENT
Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It's a common sight to see a very attractive woman with an average-looking man, leading many to believe that fine boys don't prefer fine girls.

However, there are underlying reasons that often go unnoticed. This phenomenon sparks curiosity and misconceptions, but a deeper look reveals the truth behind these relationships. Here’s an exploration of why fine girls often choose partners who might not match their physical attractiveness.

Firstly, women are drawn to sweet words. Unlike men, women are not primarily visual creatures; they are captivated by what they hear. The power of a kind word or a heartfelt compliment can go a long way in winning a woman's heart.

Secondly, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. While an onlooker might consider her boyfriend average-looking, to her, he could be the most handsome gentleman in the world. Her attraction is not solely based on his physical appearance but on the way he loves and treats her.

Additionally, like poles repel. In the realm of relationships, this concept can translate to the idea that individuals who are too similar may not attract each other.

A fine man who is preoccupied with his looks might not give a fine woman the attention and care she deserves. Consequently, women may seek partners who prioritise their happiness and emotional well-being over superficial qualities.

Ultimately, it is about finding someone who makes her happy. An average-looking man who shows genuine affection, respect, and love can be far more appealing than a fine man who is self-absorbed.

This dynamic explains why attractive women often choose partners based on deeper emotional connections rather than mere physical appearance.

In conclusion, the notion that fine girls don't date fine boys stems from a deeper understanding of emotional fulfilment and the qualities that truly matter in a relationship.

Women seek partners who value and cherish them, leading to the common but often misunderstood pairing of attractive women with average-looking men.

