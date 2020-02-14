February 13, 2020, has been marked as a historic day in the lives of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his new in-laws as their children were joined together in holy matrimony.

General Manager of Despite media and son of Business Icon, Kennedy Osei wedded a fashion illustrator, Tracy Asante working for one of the prestigious fashion brands in Ghana.

It was a nationwide ceremony as all the major news outlets and tabloids reported different angles of the ceremony.

The newlyweds have shared a stunning photo after their lavish and star-studded ceremony yesterday and we are madly in love with their fashion sense and the love in their eyes.

The young couple has received congratulatory messages from across the globe and we also wish them a happy marriage. Check out the photo below:

Despite's son Kennedy Osei wedding