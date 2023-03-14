First-time sex? 5 simple questions to ask yourself before getting into it

You won’t just face physical changes in your body, but there will be mental and emotional changes as well. And so, you really ought to know if you are ready to have sex or not.

If you are wondering about this, ask yourself the following questions and deeply analyse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you feel a certain pressure to have sex?

Do you feel pressurised to have sex by your peers or society? Your partner may also pressurise you to have sex so that they can fulfil their physical desires. You may feel left behind in the race if you’re the only virgin among your friends. These feelings may lead you to have sex but don’t act on those feelings because unless you are prepared from within, do not engage in sex only because you feel pressurised by other people.

Are you going to regret this later?

There may be a high chance that you are going to regret it later if you aren’t prepared to have sex. And that regret might eat you alive, from within. If you are uncomfortable and scared to take this step in your life, then you aren’t ready for it and that’s okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does this relationship have trust and security?

Have sex for the first time only with someone whom you really trust and feel safe with. It is important to have a feeling of security when you’re going to have sex because it may make you feel vulnerable at first, given the change you’ll experience in your body and mind.

Are you both aware of consent?

Consent is a crucial part of sex and before you and your partner have sex for the first time, you both should be aware of what you both are comfortable with. If you notice that something is off between you two, then check on each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Am I having sex for me?