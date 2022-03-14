RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

First-time sex: Here's how to make sure it’s not a disaster

Berlinda Entsie

First-time s*x is a nightmare for many.

Couple in bed

With the nervousness shooting through the roof, the entire experience can be a disaster.

Women might feel pain for the first time or men may have to face the embarrassment of climaxing too first.

But don’t worry, first-timers. Here are some ways you can make sure your first-time sex isn’t a disaster.

  • Be prepared

There’s nothing like being prepared for your first time. Don’t be under the wrong impression that there won’t be any awkwardness because there will be. And once you accept it, it’ll become easier to have sex.

  • Talk about your concerns

Before you both go for it, talk all about it with your partner. It is important to communicate with your partner about how you both want to go ahead with it, the positions etc. If you have any special requests, tell your partner before you start.

  • Orgasm

It is alright if you both don’t orgasm the first time. It takes a lot to be acquainted with sex and thinking of pleasure isn’t the very first thought that will come to your mind.

  • Foreplay

Work on your foreplay game. Pleasure your partner’s body in places where they feel good the most. Foreplay heightens the amount of pleasure one can feel in their body and this is the best way to have relaxing sex the first time.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

