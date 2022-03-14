With the nervousness shooting through the roof, the entire experience can be a disaster.
First-time sex: Here's how to make sure it’s not a disaster
First-time s*x is a nightmare for many.
Women might feel pain for the first time or men may have to face the embarrassment of climaxing too first.
But don’t worry, first-timers. Here are some ways you can make sure your first-time sex isn’t a disaster.
- Be prepared
There’s nothing like being prepared for your first time. Don’t be under the wrong impression that there won’t be any awkwardness because there will be. And once you accept it, it’ll become easier to have sex.
- Talk about your concerns
Before you both go for it, talk all about it with your partner. It is important to communicate with your partner about how you both want to go ahead with it, the positions etc. If you have any special requests, tell your partner before you start.
- Orgasm
It is alright if you both don’t orgasm the first time. It takes a lot to be acquainted with sex and thinking of pleasure isn’t the very first thought that will come to your mind.
- Foreplay
Work on your foreplay game. Pleasure your partner’s body in places where they feel good the most. Foreplay heightens the amount of pleasure one can feel in their body and this is the best way to have relaxing sex the first time.
