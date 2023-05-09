For couples: 5 things you should never say to your partner during sex

During sex with your partner, there are some things that pop up in your head you just want to do. But the last thing you want to do is turn him or her off.

When you are having sex, you can avoid these unnecessary talks. It will just ruin your partner’s mood and yours too.

With some of these things, you might even end up ruining somebody’s self-esteem. So here are 5 things that you should never say during sex.

"Is it in yet?"

Never say this to a man. There is nothing more insulting for a man than hearing this during sex. Men think about penis size and it matters to them a lot. Performing well in bed is what bothers them constantly. So even if you are thinking about size, you do not have to say it out loud. Asking whether it’s in when it is already in is a direct insult to their penis size.

"Can we finish this quickly?"

If you are in a rush to go somewhere or take important calls, you might as well not have sex. But if you are in the middle of it and then you keep saying you want to finish it off quickly, it is going to be a big turn-off. It will ruin the mood and the man will be under pressure to ejaculate quickly. If a quickie is what you are expecting, you need to be clear about it before you get things started.

"Wait, I have to take that call"

Now what can be more disappointing than somebody who leaves sex halfway to take calls? This is one of the biggest turn-offs ever. Sex is a very pleasurable and enjoyable activity. If you leave this mid-way just to take a call, chances are you are not really enjoying it or you know nothing about sex and how to go about it.

"This is not how you do it"

Every couple must make it a habit to talk about sex and what can be done to improve intimacy. But you should never do this while having sex. In the middle of lovemaking, if your partner tells you this is not how you are supposed to do it, you are bound to feel less confident. So make sure that you don’t say this to your love during sex. When things are all steamy and hot, this is one sentence that can kill the mood.

"My ex used to like this"