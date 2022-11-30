For men: 4 simple tips to get your woman to orgasm

Bringing a woman to orgasm needs a little skill. The key is spending more time on foreplay and learning about the spots that do the magic.

It also doesn't hurt to understand which sexual positions provide the best chance for orgasm.

Here are some tricks to get your woman to orgasm:

Consent

Consent is the most important aspect of sex. Asking a woman if she is okay with each move you make is sexy. It is respectful and an expression of the fact that you care.

Cuddle

The importance of foreplay cannot be undermined when it comes to spicing up a sex session and bringing your partner closer to orgasm. The build-up with kisses, nibbles and cuddles, can just not be left out. Cuddling and foreplay can be tremendously arousing for you and your partner. It also helps your natural lubes to do their job.

Communicate

Communication is not just the foundation of a great relationship, but also of great sex! Talking to each other about your likes, dislikes, comforts, discomforts and sweet spots can be sexier than you think.

Research has shown that there are benefits of communication during sex. Yes, sexual communication was positively associated with sexual desire, sexual arousal, lubrication, orgasm, erectile function, less pain and overall sexual function.

Care