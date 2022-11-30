RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For men: 4 simple tips to get your woman to orgasm

Berlinda Entsie

Achieving orgasm can be elusive for a lot of women. But it can be as simple as time, tenderness, and knowing how to stimulate her sweet spots.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

People of all genders are making an extra effort to demystify the elusive female orgasm. How to orgasm, how to give an orgasm, how to increase sexual pleasure, how to satisfy my partner… these are some common questions that are found in the sexual health and wellness domain.

Recommended articles

Bringing a woman to orgasm needs a little skill. The key is spending more time on foreplay and learning about the spots that do the magic.

It also doesn't hurt to understand which sexual positions provide the best chance for orgasm.

Here are some tricks to get your woman to orgasm:

  • Consent

Consent is the most important aspect of sex. Asking a woman if she is okay with each move you make is sexy. It is respectful and an expression of the fact that you care.

  • Cuddle

The importance of foreplay cannot be undermined when it comes to spicing up a sex session and bringing your partner closer to orgasm. The build-up with kisses, nibbles and cuddles, can just not be left out. Cuddling and foreplay can be tremendously arousing for you and your partner. It also helps your natural lubes to do their job.

  • Communicate

Communication is not just the foundation of a great relationship, but also of great sex! Talking to each other about your likes, dislikes, comforts, discomforts and sweet spots can be sexier than you think.

Research has shown that there are benefits of communication during sex. Yes, sexual communication was positively associated with sexual desire, sexual arousal, lubrication, orgasm, erectile function, less pain and overall sexual function.

  • Care

Your partner must feel loved and cared for in order to be completely comfortable and uninhibited with you. Care and compassion are all a part and parcel of good sex life as they build the real connection of hearts.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sometimes, take the lead instead of waiting for your man to initiate sex. [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Woman proposing to a man

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

Banana

Pull out: Things to know if you're using this method as birth control

Black couple

Dear women, here are 4 reasons men avoid post-sex conversations