For men: 5 signs your woman wants sex

Since they manage to take the same trait into the bedroom and you might find yourself befuddled at her reactions, wondering if she's rubbing up against you out of extreme desire or as a distraction tactic to get you to stop doing what you're doing. We help you decode her subtle body language in bed, so you’re abreast of whether you’re doing it right or need to up your ante.

If you manage to read your cues right, you’ll be suitable rewarded and her body will display overall signs of arousal that can’t be faked. Here are a few:

In her arms

If instead of holding you, her arms are held close to her body, there might be a little something going on, you should take note of. In some positions, she might need her arms to support her weight, but in most cases, if she’s consciously holding her arms close, she is clearly not letting go with wild abandon. She shouldn’t want to be covering herself up. If however, they’re above your or her head, on your chest, splayed out on the sheets or held out on either side, it’s her way of telling you, she’s comfortable with where she is and there’s no need to hold back.

Breathing heavy

This is usually a dead giveaway and impossible to mask or fake. As the body is excited and turned on, the breath becomes more urgent and rapid. Involuntary moans are made as air rapidly makes its way through her vocal cords. The heart rate increases as the body prepare for an orgasm, making her internal organs demand more oxygen. A thumping heart rate and urgent breathing should let you know that you’re on the right track. However, if immediately after a big orgasm, she’s back to a slow restful pace of breath, you just witnessed a big show.

Writhing heights

When a body enthusiastically responds to another, it urges for proximity. If she’s grinding or pushing herself against you, trying to hold or hug you, her body language is as inviting as it gets. Curling toes are another good indicator, but try to catch a glance offhand. If the motion is subconscious, it’s probably genuine. If however, she’s lying there waiting for you to do all the hard work, there’s probably a little that’s happening in terms of arousal for her. You need to regroup and restart. Try changing positions or focus on her erogenous zones to get her attention.

Hip action

A little known secret about good sex is that it’s tremendously synchronized. The way the bodies were designed, they were meant to move repeatedly in the same motion until both achieved a climax. So if you find her matching your moves, you’ve hit the right notes and just need to make it to the finish line. Sometimes it takes a little time to get in sync but if you don’t see it happening, chances are that her body is telling you it wants something else, another position perhaps. Wait for her to respond with the same intensity.

In the deep