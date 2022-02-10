For women: 5 best tips to propose to a man

Telling a man you love him is an amazing way to let them know how you feel.

However, what if you don’t want to use the regular “I love you.” to describe your feelings? What if you want cute ways to tell your boyfriend that you love him?

Knowing how to confess your love to a guy in other ways aside from speaking can create a deeper connection than you already have.

Here are the best ways to tell a man you love him:

Make effort

Letting him know you love him is to make a conscious effort to make the relationship work. For instance, if you are too busy to see each other, you can send a text message expressing how bad you feel about the situation.

Be proactive

If you don’t know how to explain how much you love him, try to give him things he wants before he asks for them. This will show him that you care about him to know his preferences.

Slip a note into his pocket

Knowing how to tell him you love him also involves some creativity. Create some love words for your boyfriend and write them in different notes.

When he is not looking, slip the note into his pocket, car drawer or stick it on his steering wheel. This gesture will immediately bring a smile to his face.

Keep your gestures minimal

Even if you want to tell him how much you love him quickly, avoid making elaborate gestures, like sacrificing your comfort for him.

Say it as you feel