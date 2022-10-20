For women: How to deal with a man with low sex drive

Normal testosterone levels will vary. However, adult men are considered to have low testosterone, or low T, when their levels fall below 300 nanograms per deciliter

There are several factors that could lead to a man having a low sex drive. It could be issues with their personal life or work, etc, that may be stopping them.

It’s common to lose interest in sex from time to time, and libido levels vary throughout life. It’s also normal for your interest not to match your partner’s at times.

Besides the medical reason, there are many other reasons and there is a right way to tackle them all. So here are ways how you can deal with a man who has a low sex drive.

Don't ignore the situation

Do not ignore the situation if the root cause is something very serious and stems from some trauma in the past. If need be try to convince your partner to therapy which he can be discreet about. Be his biggest support and take it very seriously

Address the issue

No sex will any day lead to frustration and either of the partners will definitely bear the brunt. If no one addresses this without fighting a match then it will worsen the circumstances. To address the issue, ask your partner what the real reason is, and why they rarely want to have sex. It could be due to some trauma as well.

Try other positions

Sometimes, when the sex is mundane, and the positions are boring, you must step out of your comfort zone and ask your partner if he likes them. There are times when we ourselves do not know that we like a certain position and when we accidentally or decisively try them, we amaze ourselves.

Stop talking about work and get into action