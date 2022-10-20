RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For women: How to deal with a man with low sex drive

Berlinda Entsie

Low libido describes a decreased interest in sexual activity.

Black couple
Black couple

Testosterone is responsible for building muscles and bone mass, and for stimulating sperm production. Your testosterone levels also factor into your sex drive.

Read Also

Normal testosterone levels will vary. However, adult men are considered to have low testosterone, or low T, when their levels fall below 300 nanograms per deciliter

There are several factors that could lead to a man having a low sex drive. It could be issues with their personal life or work, etc, that may be stopping them.

It’s common to lose interest in sex from time to time, and libido levels vary throughout life. It’s also normal for your interest not to match your partner’s at times.

Besides the medical reason, there are many other reasons and there is a right way to tackle them all. So here are ways how you can deal with a man who has a low sex drive.

  • Don't ignore the situation

Do not ignore the situation if the root cause is something very serious and stems from some trauma in the past. If need be try to convince your partner to therapy which he can be discreet about. Be his biggest support and take it very seriously

  • Address the issue

No sex will any day lead to frustration and either of the partners will definitely bear the brunt. If no one addresses this without fighting a match then it will worsen the circumstances. To address the issue, ask your partner what the real reason is, and why they rarely want to have sex. It could be due to some trauma as well.

  • Try other positions

Sometimes, when the sex is mundane, and the positions are boring, you must step out of your comfort zone and ask your partner if he likes them. There are times when we ourselves do not know that we like a certain position and when we accidentally or decisively try them, we amaze ourselves.

  • Stop talking about work and get into action

There have been cases where the work stress is so much that sex goes out of the window. The thought of having sex, and pleasuring ourselves amid so many deadlines take a toll on the libido. So discuss this out, ask him to chart out some time for sex and let him know that sex will make him feel good and take away the stress. Many men think clearly after sex too.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What men find attractive in women (businessinsider)

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

why do more men find cheating absolutely unforgivable compared to women? [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Why do men get so, so angry when they're cheated on?

Cheating couple

4 important things to do after you find out your partner cheated

Lonely lady

Here's what happens to your body when someone breaks your heart.