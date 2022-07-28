Fracey22: Tracey Boakye's wedding ongoing, bride's first video drops

The 'East Legon landlady' is leaving the singles market today and would spend the rest of her life with Frank.

The actress who couldn't hide her excitement has posted a video of her bridal robe.

Tracey wore a blue robe while her bridesmaids wore black robes. While showing us real opulence, Tracey was captured while her bridesmaids sprinkle money on her.

She captioned her post, "My name is Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah."

After announcing her wedding, Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him.

Her post triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Meanwhile, Tracey, had some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower for her. This came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The lavish ceremony courted social media attention as netizens have been talking about its opulence, flamboyance and extravaganza displayed.

The décor, dresses and appearances are something that can't be ignored. It was beautiful.