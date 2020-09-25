The two, share an interesting love journey that will fascinate you.

After Francisca refused to ride in Francis' car to her home, fate found its own way of bringing them together.

Francis share's their love journey, "One evening on my way home I met this young lady by the roadside. I asked her to join me so I drop her off but she refused, saying she’d rather wait for a taxi. So I decided to wait for a while with her... after a period we realized that no car was coming so I insisted she joins again. She reluctantly agreed to join. While in the car, I asked for her name and upon realizing we literally shared the same name, we were both shocked. I actually had jokingly to take my ID out to prove it, haha. We ended up having a long conversation during which we realized we shared a lot of interests, from going to the same Law school to being in the banking sector.

I then dropped her off and she actually asked for my number (with the excuse that she’d check on me to see if I got home safely). We proceeded to talk much more for the next couple of days after the encounter and on the third day. I told her, "you are the woman I’m gonna marry.” She obviously laughed it off and thought it weird.

But here we are, three years after that fateful night."

Check photos below:

Francis and Francisca