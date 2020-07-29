Orgasm is not always achieved easily during sexual activity. For both sexes, the condition of being unable to orgasm during sex is called anorgasmia; it can be caused by a variety of factors, including factors in one's life such as stress, anxiety, depression, or fatigue

People can fake orgasms for a number of reasons, but, research has shown that women fake orgasm more for various reasons.

Today, let’s dive into some reasons why women fake orgasm.

Keeping a partner

Psychology explains the phenomenon of faking orgasm as a "mate retention strategy." This is a situation where orgasms are valued by men, and so women in relationships will fake their orgasm to satisfy their partner. In doing so, women are hoping to "retain" their partner.

Sexually satisfy a partner

Research has shown that specific beliefs about gender and sex might be associated with faking an orgasm.

In general, women think men need their partner to orgasm to be sexually satisfied, hence, they (women) are more likely to fake her orgasm.

Tired and just want it to be over.

If orgasm is not happening, nothing brings a surefire end to sex more than a mutual orgasm (even if one party fakes it).

That way you don't have to deal with the half-awake dude licking his palm and segueing into a post-coital finger banging session hoping to satisfy you when indeed he is not.