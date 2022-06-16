Ghanaian guys tell their ‘Yakubu stories’ and it's frustratingly relatable

Just incase you wondering what Yakubu is, it is basically the 'silly' extremes to which people prove their love to their partners or admiration to their crushes.

Social media influencer, Kaly Jay, commenced the conversation around the Yakubu trends after he asked netizens to share their 'Yakubu' experiences online.

He made this in a tweet that read:

"Everybody do Yakubu before. What be the Yakubu job u do or you see somebody do wey shock you?"

The tweet right after it was made garnered tons of social media reactions from netizens in its comment session as many users shared their real live experiences.

Here are some of the tweets:

@gyaigimii joined in sharing:

"i leftmy house for ashaiman to east legon, and carried a girl [ who i like lowkey but she had friend zoned me) all the way to North k, because her boy broke her heart. she was they person who sponsored this boy oo. iI was returning to the house and was attacked by kwashey boys and i had to run and unfortunately fractured my ankle."

@e_nartey

"I drove my gf to the airport just to go meet her new lover in Canada!"

@nessimends

"He was driving and the road we used was flooded so at a point we couldn’t move…he then carried the car to other side… with me inside o herhhhhh"

@apochaabR

"One of my boys always the open hostel for his who owns a car meanwhile the security make he do search work pure Yakubu job."

@adamsgeorgem

"I took a company pickup to pick her things from school go house. During work hours!"

@sparepartplug