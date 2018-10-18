By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Irrespective of the occasion, you’re bound to find the perfect gift for the special man in your life.

Finding the right gift for your boyfriend can be tricky, especially with all the gazillion filters you eventually consider, because of how well you know them - choices, interests, utility, price, availability and what not!From the cute and quirky to the downright naughty, we’ve got all kinds of gifts for boyfriends that are sure to win their hearts!

Pulse.com.gh brings 5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with.

1. Wrist Watch

Do you want to tell him how time flies when you're with him? Well, a classic watch is going to do all of that, and much more. It is an accessory any gentleman would love to own. So, without wasting any more ‘time', order one for him right away.

2. Beat Box

No date can ever be complete without some sensual music reflecting your raging desire. Gift him a portable, bluetooth speaker, and make him want to play the music you like, as a gesture to thank you.

3.Dope Sunglasses

Super classic sunglasses, promising 100 percent UV protection, is just what your bae needs to protect those beautiful eyes, while also upping his style game!

4. Man pouch Bag

While there's absolutely no comparison between the innumerable wallet and clutch bags options we are blessed to have, men don't mind sticking to classics. Melt his heart with a designed man pouch bag.

5. Sneakers

Sneakers are every boy's best friend just as diamonds are to girls. Let him know how much he means to you by getting him the latest sneakers.