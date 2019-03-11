The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker sent heads spinning when he revealed his intentions towards his future sister-in-law in a tweet.

According to him, he couldn’t wait to be married so that his wife's younger sister will come stay with them. What he added is creating the buzz.

He tweeted, “I can’t wait to get married so that my wife will make her younger sister come and stay with us. I mean that girl ruff”.

This disclosure didn’t go down well with his fans who came at him viciously.

Intimate relationships are always delicate and so it’s no surprise that a lot of people did not agree with Guru about his intentions.