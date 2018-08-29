Pulse.com.gh logo
Guys, if your woman does not do these 5 things for you, let her go


Let that woman go.

Boyfriends and husband need and demand more than sex from you, ladies. play Guys, if your woman does these 5 things for you, let her go (Shutterstock)

In every romantic relationship you find yourself in, guys, it is never enough for love, affection and effort to flow from just one side to the other – usually from yours to hers.

Some women are content to be takers, either giving nothing back or offering too little in return, compared to what they get from their romantic unions.

It’s about time you got better from your relationship, too. So you should let any woman go who refuses to do for you, any of the five things listed below.

How to know your partner is a hopeless romantic play Men deserve to be spoilt, too. Don't settle for less. (Iyanda's Diary)

 

1. Doesn’t spoil you

Really, men deserve to be spoilt, too. And while this does not take away from the duty you owe your woman to spoil and make her feel like a queen at all times, it still needs to be said that you, too, need pampering, surprise dates, visits to exotic places, and other affordable comforts that tallies with your present position in life.

2. Doesn’t support you

She should be your number one support and cheer leader. Women are actually quite good at this. If yours isn’t and doesn’t look interested in changing anytime soon, let that woman go, abeg!

You really need and deserve someone who stands by you through the journey to greatness, just as you should be on her journey to hers.

Since we are here, it is important for you to realise that your woman’s life and yours can run concurrently. Never allow her abandon her dreams for yours, neither should you be the one to douse the fire in her eyes. That’s waaaaay worse.

ALSO READ: Ladies, if he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

3. Doesn’t give you peace of mind

Women need peace of mind from you in the sense that you give them the opportunity to trust your loyalty to them, and your unwavering faithfulness to them.

But guess what? They owe you this duty too! You don’t need a woman who constantly has something to complain about, who lacks the emotional intelligence required to keep you happy, unstressed, mentally stable and content with life.

I'm tired of being single; it's becoming so unbearable play You do not deserve to be stressed. You need a woman who is one of your sources of peace and source of positive energy. (Deposit Photos)

 

4. How about some respect?

Respect is reciprocal. She gives your yours and she deserves hers, too.

5. Doesn’t care about your sexual satisfaction

There are women who overrate the importance of having a vajayjay. They think all they need do during sex is to just lay there and let you have your way. They believe that ‘giving’ it to you is enough work already.

But of course, that’s not enough and you deserve better than a woman who offers nothing but wack sex, and refuses to chance or put in any effort to grow out of it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

