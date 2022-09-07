Have more sex to hasten labour - Midwife to pregnant women

“When you’re pregnant, nothing has changed about you except that you’re pregnant. You can have your normal sex routine, maybe three times a week without any problems, especially from 7 months going should be the time when pregnant women are encouraged to have more sex because the semen has prostaglandin in it,” she told GBC.

She, however, advised that pregnant women must consult their doctors to check if the cervix is healthy enough for sex.

"We encourage sex during pregnancy only after the doctor has confirmed that there’s nothing wrong with your cervix, both internal and external," she said.

She explained that the prostaglandin softens the uterus, which helps the pregnant woman to easily deliver when she’s in labour.

“The prostaglandin softens the uterus and helps the woman to dilate easily when it’s time for her to have a baby. Having sex hastens labour and the baby actually comes earlier than usual, and the pain normally even comes down," she said.

Adding that "Before your menses, that week, you have sex, and when the menses comes, you won’t feel any pain. It’s just closer to labour. It even eases the pain for you when you do that.”