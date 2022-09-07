RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Have more sex to hasten labour - Midwife to pregnant women

Berlinda Entsie

A senior midwife at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ago Larbi Mensah Ansah-Tagoe is encouraging pregnant women to have more sex.

Couple
Couple

According to her, sex during pregnancy tends to hasten labour because the human semen contains prostaglandin.

Recommended articles

“When you’re pregnant, nothing has changed about you except that you’re pregnant. You can have your normal sex routine, maybe three times a week without any problems, especially from 7 months going should be the time when pregnant women are encouraged to have more sex because the semen has prostaglandin in it,” she told GBC.

She, however, advised that pregnant women must consult their doctors to check if the cervix is healthy enough for sex.

"We encourage sex during pregnancy only after the doctor has confirmed that there’s nothing wrong with your cervix, both internal and external," she said.

She explained that the prostaglandin softens the uterus, which helps the pregnant woman to easily deliver when she’s in labour.

“The prostaglandin softens the uterus and helps the woman to dilate easily when it’s time for her to have a baby. Having sex hastens labour and the baby actually comes earlier than usual, and the pain normally even comes down," she said.

Adding that "Before your menses, that week, you have sex, and when the menses comes, you won’t feel any pain. It’s just closer to labour. It even eases the pain for you when you do that.”

Mrs Ansah-Tagoe also advised pregnant women to still visit the salon regularly and avoid eating junk food. She said this will make them healthy and look good and be ready or labour when the time is due.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Black couple kissing

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Black couple kissing

For women: Here are 4 sex skills no man can resist