Business mogul and proud daddy, Dr Osei Kwame Despite gave us the best daddy ever as he supported his first son, Kennedy Osei during his traditional marriage to Tracy, fashion illustrator is a magnificent ceremony on February 13, 2020.

The lavish wedding was attended by dignitaries and celebrities who shared photos and videos from the event on their social media handles.

The beautiful ceremony was crowned with performances by Ghanaian musicians, including veteran gospel stars, Tagoe Sisters who set the venue ablaze with their soul touching music.

Gifty Osei, Patience Nyarko and Eshun also got the wedding guests to their feet dancing with their hit songs.

Check out the videos below:

Watch highlights of the wedding: